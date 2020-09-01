NOURISHING ST. LOUISANS AND THE COMMUNITY FOR DECADES
Third Generation of Schnucks to Receive Right Arm Award For Outstanding Community Leadership
TAKING THE PULSE OF ST. LOUIS HEALTHCARE
Health System CEOs Take a Look Back, a Look Ahead
WELLNESS AT WORK
Dennis Matheis, president of Anthem/Blue Cross-Blue Shield of Missouri, heads up the largest healthcare provider service in the state.
EXPRESS SCRIPTS SETS SIGHTS ON NEXT AREAS OF GROWTH: CUSTOMIZED PHARMACY CARE
With brand new corporate headquarters and technology-based plans to grow, Express Scripts Inc. continues a strong expansion rate.
PFIZER BRANCHES OUT IN THE BUSINESS OF DRUG DISCOVERY
As Pfizer Inc. pours $250 million into expanding its research and development facility at the Chesterfield campus, the drug maker is also broadening St. Louis’ influence within the multibillion-dollar firm and among its scientists worldwide.
WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY’S NEW RESEARCH FACILITY/BIOMED21 PROGRAM
Few could refute—with 2,100 employed and volunteer faculty physicians on staff and more than $464 million in support for 750 research projects—that Washington University in St. Louis is one of the premier teaching and research institutes in the U.S., or for that matter, the world.