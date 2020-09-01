Third Generation of Schnucks to Receive Right Arm Award For Outstanding Community Leadership

Health System CEOs Take a Look Back, a Look Ahead

Dennis Matheis, president of Anthem/Blue Cross-Blue Shield of Missouri, heads up the largest healthcare provider service in the state.

With brand new corporate headquarters and technology-based plans to grow, Express Scripts Inc. continues a strong expansion rate.

As Pfizer Inc. pours $250 million into expanding its research and development facility at the Chesterfield campus, the drug maker is also broadening St. Louis’ influence within the multibillion-dollar firm and among its scientists worldwide.

Few could refute—with 2,100 employed and volunteer faculty physicians on staff and more than $464 million in support for 750 research projects—that Washington University in St. Louis is one of the premier teaching and research institutes in the U.S., or for that matter, the world.